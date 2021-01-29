Wolverhampton [UK], January 29 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has donated £250,000 in an initiative, Feed Our Pack, which aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wolves Foundation today launched Feed Our Pack, an initial £500,000 project that aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic," the club said in a statement.

"The project, which will run for an initial three-years, has been made possible by a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund and a generous personal donation of £250,000 from Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo," it added.

The club said Feed Our Pack will be supporting selected foodbanks in the city, with the aim of increasing the volume of food being distributed to meet increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Santo said the people of Wolverhampton have been "fantastic" to him since his arrival, so, he wants to give something back and help those who are struggling in these challenging times.

"Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago, and I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the pandemic," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from Wolves Foundation. Together we are stronger, and I hope that our supporters will want to join in and make sure we look after those people in our community who need it most during these really difficult times," he added. (ANI)

