Sao Paulo, Aug 17 (AP) The organisers of Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix requested a date change for the event but assuring that the race will go on this year.

Authorities wish the race, set to be held on November 7th, is pushed back a week, to be held on November 14th, a day before a national holiday.

Also Read | ENG vs IND Test 2021: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s Partnership Pumped Us Up, Says KL Rahul.

Given the pandemic outbreak, the 2020 edition of Brazil GP was not held and there were doubts that the country would host F1 again, as it would be the last race under the old contract Interlagos had with then Formula One Management.

With a new promoter and a new contract, the race was re branded as Sao Paulo Grand Prix and the Governor Joao Doria, asserted that, thanks to the vaccination rate at his state, the event could even have 100 percent fan capacity.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2021, 2nd Test Match Result: After Losing WTC Final in a Session, India Win Second Test in a Session.

Sao Paulo GP was originally set for November 14th, but then moved to one week earlier to fit with Americas races in the United States (24th October) and Mexico (31st October), making room for Australia's race that would be held on 21st November but later was cancelled. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)