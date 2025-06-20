Pleneuf Val Andre (France), Jun 20 (PTI) Saptak Talwar started his week at the Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre with a steady round of 1-under 69 to place himself at tied 18 in the standings at the Blot Play9 in Brittany here.

Talwar has been playing as many events as possible on the Hotel Planner Tour, the second rung of the DP World Tour and has had modest results but has made seven cuts in nine previous starts.

His best finish has been T-37 in the UAE Challenge.

Talwar began his round on the front nine and had two bogeys against one birdie by the turn of the round.

On the back nine he picked up the pace and picked up shots on the 11th and 14th holes to close the day at one under.

Max Kennedy played 10-under 60 to set the course record and moved four shots clear of his closest rival, James Morrison of England, who shot 64.

The Irishman Kennedy started his day on the back nine with a birdie and followed that with an eagle on the 11th and a second birdie on the 12th.

He made birdies on the 15th and 18th holes as well. Once he moved onto the front nine, he picked up shots on the first and fifth holes with two more birdies.

He also had his second eagle of the day on the seventh hole. Overall, he had six birdies and two eagles and no bogeys.

The 23-year-old had his season best finish at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge just last week when he finished in 11th place and will be hoping to capitalize on the strong form.

In the second place four strokes behind the leader is James Morrison of England.

He shot a strong round of 6-under 64, with six birdies, one eagle and two bogeys.

