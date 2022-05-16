London [UK], May 16 (ANI): After being diagnosed with a lumbar stress fracture, England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Mahmood was unavailable for Lancashire's last Championship fixture due to low back pain.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Reportedly Complete Deal To Sign Young French Star From PSG.

The scans have now revealed that he has a lumbar stress fracture and will miss the remainder of the 2022 English summer, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday.

No timeframe has been set for his return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams. (ANI)

Also Read | IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Lauds Arshdeep Singh for Keeping MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Silent in Death Overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)