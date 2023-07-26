Pune, Jul 26 (PTI) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran outclassed veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal as Dabang Delhi TTC defeated defending champions Chennai Lions 9-6 to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 here on Wednesday.

The Delhi franchise made its way to the last four with 42 points, whereas 41 points were enough for Chennai Lions to reach the semi-finals.

Sathiyan defeated Sharath 3-0 in the first match of the tie to give his franchise a perfect start.

Both the paddlers went toe-to-toe in the first game as they used their experience to win every point. In the end, the Dabang Delhi player held his nerve and won the game through a golden point.

The multiple-time Asian Games medallist looked rusty at the start of the second game as Sathiyan quickly took a hefty lead before clinching the game 11-3. He was at his imperious best in the third game as well, clinching it 11-6 with accurate forehand shots on both flanks.

World no. 30 Yangzi Liu defeated Sreeja Akula 2-1 in an exciting women's singles match to bring Chennai Lions back in the tie.

Yangzi was behind at the start of the game as Sreeja used her immaculate backhands to gather points swiftly. However, the Australian paddler changed gears after settling in and won the opening game 11-8.

Sreeja made a comeback to clinch the following game 11-8 and forced the match into the decider. Liu won the last game 11-8 to win the match.

The third match (mixed doubles) of the tie went in the favour of Sathiyan and Barbora Balazova who defeated Sharath and Yangzi 2-1 to extend their franchise's lead.

Sathiyan and Barbora clinched the first two games 11-7 11-6 with precise coordination before losing the third by 7-11.

World no. 32 Benedikt Duda kept the defending champions alive in the tie as he thrashed Jon Persson 2-1 (8-11 11-6 11-7).

But Barbora beat Prapti Sen 2-1 (11-6 4-11 11-9) and ensured a comfortable victory for Dabang Delhi.

