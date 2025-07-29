Macau [China], July 29 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, registered strong wins to progress at the Macau Open 2025, a BWF Super 300 tournament, at the Macao East Asian Games Dome on Tuesday.

In men's doubles, second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised past Malaysia's Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong 21-13, 21-15 to advance to the Round of 16, according to a release from BWF.

In women's doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra battled past Chinese Taipei's Zih Ling Huang and Wang Szu-Min 21-15, 16-21, 21-17 in a hard-fought three-game encounter to also move into the Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Apoorva Gahlawat and Sakshi Gahlawat fell to Malaysia's Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing in the women's doubles Round of 32, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela concluded their campaign with a loss to Lin Xiao Min and Peng Yu Wei.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi also exited in the opening round.

Earlier this month, Rankireddy and Shetty suffered a semi-final exit after losing in the final four of the men's doubles event at the BWF Super 1000 China Open 2025 badminton tournament against two-time Olympic bronze medallists Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia of Malaysia.

After failing to produce much resistance in the first game, Satwik-Chirag, 12th in the men's doubles badminton rankings, put up a fight in the second but couldn't prevent a 21-13, 21-17 defeat in 42 minutes.

Satwik-Chirag's ouster in the semi-finals brought an end to India's campaign at the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

This was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's 11th defeat in 14 matches against world No. 2 Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia.

In the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian badminton duo had also fallen to the Malaysian combination. (ANI)

