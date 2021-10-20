Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 20 (ANI): The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) on Tuesday announced that they have signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with JSW Sports.

The partnership will see JSW Group's sports vertical come on board as a consultant, with the aim to grow and develop cricket in Saudi Arabia in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Through the relationship, JSW Sports will work closely with the SACF and its current key stakeholders, programmes, organization, and infrastructure, with a view to prepare a high-performance plan with a long-term vision of enhancing cricket in the Kingdom. JSW will also review key areas such as grassroots development, talent identification, cricket facilities and events calendar.

The SACF is the official governing body of the sport of cricket in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia was promoted to associate membership in 2016 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being an affiliate member since 2003.

Saudi Arabia also officially became the 39th full member (non-test playing) of the Asian Cricket Council in 2016. It ranks 28th in the global T20 world ranking.

Commenting on the partnership, Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation's chairman HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal, said, "SACF is delighted to work closely with the vastly experienced and successful sports organization, JSW Sports, at this exciting phase in the transformation of the federation."

"We are proud to be associated with a leading international high-performance entity to benefit the growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia," he added. (ANI)

