Pressure is mounting on under fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a poor start to the 2021/22 season. After a busy summer of transfer activities and arrivals of several superstars of world football, things were expected to smooth for the Red Devils but their performances has taken a turn for the worse. Next up for them is Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League where nothing less than a victory will calm down the fans and board alike. With Liverpool waiting in the wings, Manchester United need to steady their ship. Opponents Atalanta are top of Group F and head into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Empoli. Manchester United versus Atalanta will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pumped Up for Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Clash Against Atalanta, Writes, “Our Time Is Coming” (Check Post).

Marcus Rashford is expected to start for the hosts after making an appearance off the bench against Leicester City post a lengthy lay-off. Mason Greenwood is ahead of Jadon Sancho in the pecking order while Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are virtually automatic starters. Fred and Edinson Cavani are back available for selection after missing the last game. All eyes will be on skipper Harry Maguire after a horrendous performance at the weekend.

Rafael Toloi, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer, Matteo Pessina and Berat Djimsiti are all out injured for Atalanta. Marten de Roon is an important player for Atalanta in the middle as he breaks up play while Remo Freuler can push forward. Duvan Zapata should lead the line up for the hosts with Josip Ilicic and Ruslan Malinovskyi as the attacking midfielders behind him. Manchester United and Atalanta are two good attacking teams and there should be goals in this game. The game is highly likely going to end in a draw.

When is Manchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group F Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manchester United vs Atalanta clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, on October 21, 2021 (Thursay). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast ofManchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group F Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Atalanta on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group F Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

