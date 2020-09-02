Johannesburg, Sep 2 (PTI) South African players, including national team captain Quinton de Kock, implored the country's embattled cricket board to take on its plethora of problems head on and save the game whose "financial viability is under major threat".

The names of 30 cricketers, both men and women, featured in a statement sent out by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) on Tuesday, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KXIP Skipper KL Rahul Says 'Will Captain Kings XI Punjab With an Open Mind'.

Among major issues, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is attempting to address allegations of discrimination by former players on the basis of colour and corruption within the board.

"Issues such as suspensions, dismissals, resignations, forensic audits, confidential leaks, litigation and financial mismanagement have dominated the cricket headlines," the statement read.

Also Read | David de Gea Posts a Picture With Sergio Ramos & Jesus Navas Ahead of Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020 (See Pic).

"This is happening at a time when we are having challenging conversations about transformation, and in an environment where the financial viability of the game is under major threat."

In recent times, top former players such fast bowler Makhaya Ntini have alleged racism.

"Politics and self-interest appear to trump cricket imperatives and good governance. Decisions must be made that are in the best interests of cricket, failing which the game we love may be irreparably damaged in this country," they added in the statement.

They want CSA to focus on effecting positive change before "irreparable damage" is caused.

Former CEO Thabang Moroe was fired last week for "acts of serious misconduct" after a suspension of more than nine months, while Chris Nenzani resigned two weeks ago, with his tenure on the brink of expiration.

"The Proteas teams must be strong, the domestic structure must be strong, and the transformation pipeline must be strong - we demand that this be the focus of the CSA Board and Operational Team."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)