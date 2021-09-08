Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Wednesday appointed Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the club's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Diaz's appointment came minutes after the club parted ways with Englishman and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who coached the Kolkata giants to a ninth-place finish in the ISL last season.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract," SC East Bengal announced on its official Twitter handle.

Just a few minutes after the first tweet, SC East Bengal made another announcement, this time that of the appointment of Spaniard Diaz.

"SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season," the second tweet read.

