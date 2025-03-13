Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthew displayed their brute force to lift Mumbai Indians to 213 for 4 in the Women's Premier League Eliminator against Gujarat Giants here on Thursday.

After a rather sedate powerplay, Sciver-Brunt (77 off 41) and Matthews (77 off 50) went on the offensive against a wayward Giants attack.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 off 12) provided the finishing touches with a crisp cameo.

Besides Giants' ordinary bowing, their fielding too was a big letdown as they dropped as many four catches.

Sciver-Brunt, who forms the backbone of Mumbai Indians batting, disdainfully smashed pacers and spinners, collecting 10 fours and two sixes in the process.

Realising Mumbai had got only 37 in the powerplay, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt changed gears.

While the England batter took the attack to debutant pacer Danielle Gibson, Matthews hammered three consecutive boundaries off leg-spinner Priya Mishra.

Matthews, who began cautiously before cutting loose, got to her fifty with a six off a long hop from left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwer.

In the death overs, it was raining sixes from the bat of Harmanpreet who cleared the ropes four times in her sizzling effort.

Mumbai Indians smashed 73 in the last five overs.

The winner of the match will play Delhi Capitals in the final on Saturday. PTI

