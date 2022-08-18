Harare, Aug 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.
Zimbabwe Innings:
Innocent Kaia c Samson b Chahar 4
Tadiwanashe Marumani c Samson b Chahar 8
Wessly Madhevere lbw b Chahar 5
Sean Williams c Dhawan b Mohammed Siraj 1
Sikandar Raza c Dhawan b Prasidh Krishna 12
Regis Chakabva b Patel 35
Ryan Burl c Gill b Prasidh Krishna 11
Luke Jongwe lbw b Patel 13
Brad Evans not out 33
Richard Ngarava b Krishna 34
Victor Nayuchi c Gill b Patel 8
Extras: (B-4, LB-12, W-9) 25
Total: (All out in 40.3 overs) 189
Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-26, 3-31, 4-31, 5-66, 6-83, 7-107, 8-110, 9-180, 10-189
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 7-0-27-3, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-36-0, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-50-3, Axar Patel 7.3-2-24-3. More
