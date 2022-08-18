Harare, Aug 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Innings:

Innocent Kaia c Samson b Chahar 4

Tadiwanashe Marumani c Samson b Chahar 8

Wessly Madhevere lbw b Chahar 5

Sean Williams c Dhawan b Mohammed Siraj 1

Sikandar Raza c Dhawan b Prasidh Krishna 12

Regis Chakabva b Patel 35

Ryan Burl c Gill b Prasidh Krishna 11

Luke Jongwe lbw b Patel 13

Brad Evans not out 33

Richard Ngarava b Krishna 34

Victor Nayuchi c Gill b Patel 8

Extras: (B-4, LB-12, W-9) 25

Total: (All out in 40.3 overs) 189

Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-26, 3-31, 4-31, 5-66, 6-83, 7-107, 8-110, 9-180, 10-189

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 7-0-27-3, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-36-0, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-50-3, Axar Patel 7.3-2-24-3. More

