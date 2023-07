Bridgetown, Jul 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

West Indies :

Brandon King b Thakur 17

Kyle Mayers c Sharma b Pandya 2

Alick Athanaze c Jadeja b Mukesh Kumar 22

Shai Hope lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 43

Shimron Hetmyer b Jadeja 11

Rovman Powell c Shubman Gill b Jadeja 4

Romario Shepherd c Kohli b Jadeja 0

Dominic Drakes lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3

Yannic Cariah lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 3

Gudakesh Motie not out 0

Jayden Seales c Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9

Total: (All out in 23 overs) 114

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-45, 3-45, 4-88, 5-96, 6-96, 7-99, 8-107, 9-114, 10-114

Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-17-1, Mukesh Kumar 5-1-22-1, Shardul Thakur 3-1-14-1, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-37-3, Umran Malik 3-0-17-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-2-6-4. MORE

