Nagpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings:

David Warner b Shami 1

Usman Khawaja lbw b Siraj 1

Marnus Labuschagne batting 47

Steven Smith batting 19

Extras: (B-7, LB-1) 8

Total: (For 2 wickets in 32 Overs) 76

Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-2.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 5-2-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-3-13-1, Ravindra Jadeja 9-6-14-0, Axar Patel 8-3-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-0-18-0. PTI

