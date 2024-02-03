Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209
Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14
Shubman Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34
Shreyas Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27
Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32
Axar Patel c Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27
Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17
Ravichandran Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20
Kuldeep Yadav not out 8
Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan Ahmed 6
Mukesh Kumar c Root b Shoaib Bashir 0
Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2
Total: (All out in 112 overs) 396
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330, 7-364, 8-383, 9-395, 10-396
Bowling: James Anderson 25-4-47-3, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 38-1-138-3, Rehan Ahmed 17-2-65-3. MORE PTI
