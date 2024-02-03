As Day 1 got over after England took some late wickets, from India it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a bunch of runs. Jaiswal went on to score his second Test century. Other than Jaiswal no one in the Indian team got close to a half-century. Jaiswal is still batting on 179 runs in 257 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin on the other end. Jaiswal has already smacked 17 fours and five sixes in his innings so far. He will now be looking forward to the next milestone which is possibly a double century and also will be eyeing to add some more runs to India's total. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten Century Puts India in Firm Control.

James Anderson with his comeback in the second test has become the oldest fast bowler to play Test cricket on Indian soil. There was surely a massive impact on Anderson's bowling as he dominated with his bowling and didn't let India's batsmen score many runs. Anderson even got the wicket of Shubman Gill. In his 17 overs spell, Anderson only has given away 30 runs and has bowled three maiden overs. Unfortunate! Debutant Rajat Patidar Dismissed by Rehan Ahmed As Ball Trickles Onto Stumps After He Defends It During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Majority of the England's bowling was done by Shoaib Bashir who has taken two wickets already in his first Test match. Rehan Ahmed has also taken a couple of wickets with a late wicket of KS Bharat. What is left of India's batting lineup will try and score as many runs as possible which can trouble England. Otherwise can gain an advantage in the 2nd Test as well.

