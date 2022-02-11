Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and the West Indies here on Friday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 13

Shikhar Dhawan c Holder b Odean Smith 10

Virat Kohli c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 0

Shreyas Iyer c DM Bravo b Hayden Walsh 80

Rishabh Pant c Shai Hope b Hayden Walsh 56

Suryakumar Yadav c Shamarh Brooks b Fabian Allen 6

Washington Sundar c Odean Smith b Holder 33

Deepak Chahar c Shai Hope b Holder 38

Kuldeep Yadavc Shai Hope b Holder 5

Mohammed Siraj b Holder 4

Prasidh Krishna not out 0

Extras: (LB-1,W-18,NB-1) 20

Total: (all out in 50 overs) 265

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-42, 4-152, 5-164, 6-187, 7-240, 8-250, 9-261, 10-265.

Bowling: Kemar Roach 7-0-39-0, Alzarri Joseph 10-1-54-2, Odean Smith 7-0-36-1, Jason Holder 8-1-34-4, Fabian Allen 8-0-42-1, Hayden Walsh 10-0-59-2. (MORE) PTI

