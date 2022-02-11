Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and the West Indies here on Friday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 13
Shikhar Dhawan c Holder b Odean Smith 10
Virat Kohli c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 0
Shreyas Iyer c DM Bravo b Hayden Walsh 80
Rishabh Pant c Shai Hope b Hayden Walsh 56
Suryakumar Yadav c Shamarh Brooks b Fabian Allen 6
Washington Sundar c Odean Smith b Holder 33
Deepak Chahar c Shai Hope b Holder 38
Kuldeep Yadavc Shai Hope b Holder 5
Mohammed Siraj b Holder 4
Prasidh Krishna not out 0
Extras: (LB-1,W-18,NB-1) 20
Total: (all out in 50 overs) 265
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-42, 4-152, 5-164, 6-187, 7-240, 8-250, 9-261, 10-265.
Bowling: Kemar Roach 7-0-39-0, Alzarri Joseph 10-1-54-2, Odean Smith 7-0-36-1, Jason Holder 8-1-34-4, Fabian Allen 8-0-42-1, Hayden Walsh 10-0-59-2. (MORE) PTI
