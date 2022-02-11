Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 encounter on Friday, February 11, 2022. The match would be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are battling for one of the playoff spots and will be hoping to move closer to achieving that objective with a win. The Panthers enter the game on the back of a loss but have won three of their past five games in the competition. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha’s have fallen off the pace in their bid for a top-four finish as three consecutive losses have seen teams catch up to them and are in danger of missing out on advancing to the next round.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Pirates live online streaming.

