Kolkata Knight Riders, much like other franchises, have some work to do at the IPL 2022 Auctions. They more or less retained the core of their franchise--in Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer but unfortunately, had to let go of one of their most promising and talented players in Shubman Gill. Apart from Gill, KKR also let go of young prospects like Shivam Mavi Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and also Prasidh Krishna. But with Rs 48 crore left in the bag, the two-time champions can pull off some special purchases in the IPL 2022 Auction--one that can form the core of the team for years to come. IPL 2022 Mega Auction: From Ravi Ashwin to Devdutt Paddikkal, 5 Players Chennai Super Kings Can Target in the Auctions

Coming to the IPL 2022 Auction, KKR, among other requirements, would be in need of an opening batter (preferably Indian), an experienced fast bowler and an all-rounder, who can be a good backup for Russell, who is prone to injuries. Let us take a look at five players KKR can potentially buy at the IPL 2022 Auction.

1) Eoin Morgan: Needless to say, one of the biggest reasons for KKR's dramatic turnaround last season was Eoin Morgan's captaincy. The Englishman did fail to make an impact with the bat, but did his best with the captain's hat on and KKR can once again pick him in the auction to fulfill the vacant leader's role that they have after their retentions. Morgan is a proven leader in both international cricket and IPL and that would perhaps make him sit right at the top of KKR's wishlist.

2) Trent Boult: The left-arm seamer was part of KKR earlier in 2017 but he did not succeed much for the side. Now, with him being one of the top bowlers in international cricket, KKR can go all out to have him in their rank. From opening the bowling to finishing things off at the death, Boult possesses a rare versatility and he would be an excellent pick for KKR.

3) Mohammed Shami: Many might not be aware but Mohammed Shami once played for KKR and was part of the team's maiden title win in 2012. The Indian ace has evolved to be one of the best in the world since then and there's no reason why KKR should not go for him in the IPL auction. With Bharat Arun as head coach, Shami already has the experience of working with a man who has helped him be part of one of the most deadly bowling attacks in the world. Plus, Shami can be the centre and leader of KKR's bowling attack with others revolving around him.

4) Shreyas Iyer: Some reports emerged previously that stated that Shreyas Iyer perhaps would be KKR's target and choice for captaincy in IPL 2022. If they were to be believed, then KKR would have a real talent in their hands. The right-hander has been fairly successful in IPL so far and is touted one of the best young players in the Indian national team. He can perfectly fit in and bat at number four for KKR. Whether he is made captain or not after being bought, is something that cannot be predicted.

5) Manish Pandey: IPL aficionados would never ever forget how successful Manish Pandey was in Purple and Gold, especially in 2014 when the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders won their second IPL title. Pandey was an integral part of KKR's line-up back from 2014 to 2017. He cemented his role in the team as a solid top-order batter who could tear apart any bowling attack on his day. With the likes of Shubman Gill done, KKR can once again recall their forgotten hero to don the jersey and do wonders again.

Apart from these names, KKR can also go for the likes of Ishan Kishan, David Warner and also Faf du Plessis, who finished as the second-highest run-getter of the season in 2021. It remains a surprise for all cricket fans in India as to who their favourite teams would bid for in the auction and for KKR, the story is the same.

