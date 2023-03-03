Indore, Mar 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the third Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India: 109 & 163

Also Read | Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ENG Cricket Match on Gazi TV With Time in IST.

Australia 1st Innings: 197

Also Read | Delhi: Cyber Criminals Use PAN Card Details of MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty To Fool Fintech Firm ‘One Card’ for Credit Cards, Five Arrested.

Australia 2nd Innings:

Usman Khawaja c Bharat b Ashwin 0

Travis Head not out 49

Marnus Labuschagne not out 28

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 1 wicket in 18.5 overs) 78

Fall of wickets: 1-0

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 9.5-3-44-1, Ravindra Jadeja 7-1-23-0, Umesh Yadav 2-0-10-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)