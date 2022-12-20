Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia Women Innings:

Also Read | HS Prannoy, Indian Badminton Star, Back Into the Top 10 in Latest BWF World Rankings.

Beth Mooney

Also Read | US Open Champions Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury to Compete at Tata Open Maharashtra 2023.

b Anjali Sarvani

2

Phoebe Litchfield st Richa Ghosh b Deepti Sharma

11

Tahlia McGrath

st Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma 26

Ellyse Perry

c Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya

18

Ashleigh Gardner

not out

66

Grace Harris

not out

64

Extras: (B-4, W-5)

9

Total:(4 wkts, 20 Overs)

196

Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 17-2, 55-3, 67-4

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-1-33-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-30-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-46-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3-0-26-0, Shafali Verma 2-0-17-1, Devika Vaidya 3-0-26-1, Radha Yadav 1-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)