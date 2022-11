Brisbane, Nov 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Lahiru Kumara 28

Usman Ghanic Shanaka b W Hasaranga 27

Ibrahim Zadran c B Rajapaksa b Lahiru Kumara 22

Najibullah Zadran c W Hasaranga b Dhananjaya de Silva 18

Gulbadin Naib run out (Pathum Nissanka/Kusal Mendis) 12

Mohammad Nabi c Shanaka b Rajitha 13

Rashid Khan b W Hasaranga 9

Azmatullah Omarzai not out 3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman st Kusal Mendis b W Hasaranga 1

Extras: (B-3, LB-1,W-6, NB-1) 11

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-68, 3-90, 4-113, 5-127, 6-140, 7-142, 8-144.

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 4-0-31-1, Pramod Madushan 3-0-24-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-30-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-33-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-13-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-9-1. (MORE) PTI

