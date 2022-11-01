Adelaide, Nov 1: On the eve of their Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup against India, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to win Tuesday's match and if his side win against the 2007 champions, it will be termed an upset.Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

After being blown away by South Africa's pace and bounce in a five-wicket loss at Perth, India are seeking to get back to winning ways in the tournament when they will be up against Bangladesh in a crucial Group 2 match at the scenic Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a nail-biting three-run win over Zimbabwe at Brisbane. In 11 T20I matches played between the two teams, India have won 10 while Bangladesh have been on the winning side just once.

"India is the favourite team, they (have) come here to win the (T20) World Cup. We are not favourite and we didn't come here to win the World Cup. So, you can understand the situation and we know it very well. If we can win against India, it will (be) called an upset. We will try to play our best cricket and try to make an upset," said Shakib in the pre-match press conference.

