Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard following India's 434-run win on the fourth day of the third Test against England here on Sunday.

India: 1st Innings: 445

England: 1st Innings: 319

India: 2nd Innings: 430/4 decl

England: 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11

Ben Duckett run out 4

Ollie Pope c Sharma b Jadeja 3

Joe Root lbw b Jadeja 7

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Jadeja 4

Ben Stokes lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 15

Ben Foakes c Jurel b Jadeja 16

Rehan Ahmed c Mohammed Siraj b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Tom Hartley b Ashwin 16

Mark Wood c Jaiswal b Jadeja 33

James Anderson not out 1

Extras: (B-5, LB-4, NB-3) 12

Total: (All out, 39.4 overs) 122

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-18, 3-20, 4-28, 5-50, 6-50, 7-50, 8-82, 9-91.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-18-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-2-16-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12.4-4-41-5, Kuldeep Yadav 8-2-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-3-19-1.

