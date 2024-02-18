PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the second game of the day, Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. While Mohammed Rizwan is in charge of Multan Sultans, Shan Masood will lead Karachi Kings. Both teams will be looking to get to a winning start. Meanwhile, for Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

After missing out on a playoff spot last year, Shan Masood will be looking to guide his side to the next round in his second year as captain of the franchise. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, had a good outing in last year’s tournament and finished as runners-up, the team will be aiming to go the distance this time round.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 18, 2024 (Sunday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

