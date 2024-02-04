Visakhapatnam, Feb 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 396. England 1st Innings: 253. India 2nd Innings (overnight 28/0):

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b James Anderson 17

Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 13

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Shoaib Bashir 104

Shreyas Iyer c Stokes b Tom Hartley 29

Rajat Patidar c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 9

Axar Patel lbw b Tom Hartley 45

Srikar Bharat batting 6

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 1

Extras: (lb-2, nb-1) 3

Total: 227/6 in 64 overs

Fall of wickets: 29-1, 30-2, 111-3, 122-4, 211-5, 220-6

Bowling: James Anderson 10-1-29-2, Shoaib Bashir 15-0-58-1, Rehan Ahmed 17-5-66-1, Joe Root 2-1-1-0, Tom Hartley 20-2-71-2.

