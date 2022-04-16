Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis c Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 8

Anuj Rawat lbw b Thakur 0

Virat Kohli run out 12

Glenn Maxwell c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 55

Suyash Prabhudessai c Kuldeep Yadav b Axar 6

Shahbaz Ahmed not out 32

Dinesh Karthik not out 66

Extras: (lb-3, w-7) 10

Total: 189/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 5-1, 13-2, 40-3, 75-4, 92-5

Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-48-0, Thakur 4-0-27-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-1, Axar 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-46-1.

