Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's ODI between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India Women Innings: Yastika Bhatia

c Megan Schutt b Wareham

49 Shafali Verma

b Darcie Brown

1 Richa Ghosh

c Tahlia McGrath b Sutherland 21 Harmanpreet Kaur

c Darcie Brown b Gardner

9 Jemimah Rodrigues

c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner

82 Deepti Sharma

c Phoebe Litchfield b Alana King 21 Amanjot Kaur

c Alana King b Wareham

20 Sneh Rana

b Megan Schutt

1 Pooja Vastrakar

not out

62 Renuka Thakur Singh

not out

5 Extras: (B-1, W-5, NB-5)

11 Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs)

282 Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 41-2, 57-3, 95-4, 134-5, 179-6, 182-7, 250-8 Bowler: Darcie Brown 7-0-33-1, Megan Schutt 9-0-47-1, Annabel Sutherland 7-0-43-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-63-2, Georgia Wareham 9-0-55-2, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-8-0, Alana King 6-0-32-1. (MORE) PTI

