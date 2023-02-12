Cape Town, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.
Pakistan innings:
Muneeba Ali st Ghosh b Yadav 12
Javeria Khan c Kaur b Sharma 8
Bismah Maroof not out 68
Nida Dar c Ghosh b Vastrakar 0
Sidra Ameen c Ghosh b Yadav 11
Ayesha Naseem not out 43
Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 149
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-42, 3-43, 4-68.
Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-24-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-39-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-31-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-21-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-30-1, Shafali Verma 1-0-3-0.
