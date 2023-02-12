Cape Town, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pakistan innings:

Also Read | Manchester City vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Muneeba Ali st Ghosh b Yadav 12

Javeria Khan c Kaur b Sharma 8

Also Read | Jaydev Unadkat to Play Ranji Trophy 2023 Final Against Bengal, Gets Released from India’s Squad For 2nd Test Against Australia.

Bismah Maroof not out 68

Nida Dar c Ghosh b Vastrakar 0

Sidra Ameen c Ghosh b Yadav 11

Ayesha Naseem not out 43

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-42, 3-43, 4-68.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 3-0-24-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-39-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-31-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-21-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-30-1, Shafali Verma 1-0-3-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)