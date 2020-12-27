Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia 1st innings: 195
India 1st innings: (Overnight 36/1)
Mayank Agarwal
lbw b Starc
0
Shubman Gill
c Paine b Cummins
45
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Paine b Cummins
17
Ajinkya Rahane batting 104
Hanuma Vihari
c Smith b Lyon
21
Rishabh Pant
c Paine b Starc
29
Ravindra Jadeja
batting 40
Extras (B-12, LB-6, NB-2, WD-1)
21
Total (For five wickets in 91.3 overs)
277
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-61, 3-64, 4-116, 5-173.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18.3-3-61-2, Pat Cummins 22-7-71-2, Josh Hazlewood 21-6-44-0, Nathan Lyon 18-2-52-1, Cameron Green 12-1-31-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)