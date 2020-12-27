Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings: 195

India 1st innings: (Overnight 36/1)

Mayank Agarwal

lbw b Starc

0

Shubman Gill

c Paine b Cummins

45

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Paine b Cummins

17

Ajinkya Rahane batting 104

Hanuma Vihari

c Smith b Lyon

21

Rishabh Pant

c Paine b Starc

29

Ravindra Jadeja

batting 40

Extras (B-12, LB-6, NB-2, WD-1)

21

Total (For five wickets in 91.3 overs)

277

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-61, 3-64, 4-116, 5-173.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18.3-3-61-2, Pat Cummins 22-7-71-2, Josh Hazlewood 21-6-44-0, Nathan Lyon 18-2-52-1, Cameron Green 12-1-31-0.

