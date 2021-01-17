Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
India 1st innings:
Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44
Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7
Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25
Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Starc 37
Mayank Agarwal batting 38
Rishabh Pant batting 4
Extras: (B-5, NB-1) 6
Total: (For 4 wickets in 60 overs) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60, 3-105, 4-144
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-2-43-1, Josh Hazlewood 13-5-18-1, Pat Cummins 14-4-37-1, Cameron Green 8-1-20-0, Nathan Lyon 13-2-38-1.
