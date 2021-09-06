London, Sep 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday.
India 1st innings: 191
England 1st innings: 466
India 2nd innings: 290
England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0)
Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur
50
Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja
63
Dawid Malan run out
5
Joe Root b Thakur 36
Ollie Pope b Bumrah 2
Jonny Bairstow b Bumrah 2
Moeen Ali c S Yadav b Jadeja 0
Chris Woakes c Rahul b U yadav 18
Craig Overton batting 5
Extras (B-2 LB-5, NB-7) 14
Total (For 8 wickets in 84.1 overs) 193
Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-120, 3-141, 4-146, 5-146, 6-147, 7-182.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 14.1-2-46-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-8-24-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-10-50-2, Mohammed Siraj 14-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-22-2.
