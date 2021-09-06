London, Sep 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 191

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United To Pay Portuguese Star’s Fee In Installments.

England 1st innings: 466

India 2nd innings: 290

Also Read | England vs India Test 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Reach 100 Test Wickets Mark.

England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0)

Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur

50

Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja

63

Dawid Malan run out

5

Joe Root b Thakur 36

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 2

Jonny Bairstow b Bumrah 2

Moeen Ali c S Yadav b Jadeja 0

Chris Woakes c Rahul b U yadav 18

Craig Overton batting 5

Extras (B-2 LB-5, NB-7) 14

Total (For 8 wickets in 84.1 overs) 193

Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-120, 3-141, 4-146, 5-146, 6-147, 7-182.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 14.1-2-46-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-8-24-2, Ravindra Jadeja 29-10-50-2, Mohammed Siraj 14-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-22-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)