Cristiano Ronaldo completed a return to Manchester United as the Portuguese star signed for the Red Devils during the summer transfer window. The 36-year-old arrived from Juventus on a two-year contract with an option to extend by another year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner left the record Premier League champions in 2009 for a record transfer fee at the time to Real Madrid. How To Buy Tickets For Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22 Match? Know Prices To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Action At Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old expressed his desire to leave Juventus in the summer and completed his move to Manchester United after the Premier League club met the transfer demands of the Italian outfit. Defending English champions, Manchester City were also interested in signing the Portuguese but it was the Red Devils who convinced the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will pay a total amount of €15m to Juventus for the Portuguese but contrary to earlier reports, the sum will be paid across five years till 2026 in installments rather than at once. The record English champions will also pay €8 million in add ons which are broken down into €5m which are ‘potentially easy to reach’, but the other €3m are ‘more complicated’ for Juve to achieve.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 winning countless domestic and European honours. In his first spell with the Premier League outfit, the 36-year-old had scored 118 goals in 292 games.

The Portuguese star is currently away on international duty and will be available for selection for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once he returns. Manchester United play Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford and the 36-year-old is expected to make his second debut for the club.

