London, Sep 6: Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the quickest Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets, achieving the feat in his 24th game, on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England.

Bumrah surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev, who had taken 25 Tests to reach the 100-wicket mark in 1980.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Hands Injury Scare To Chelsea Before Returning From International Break.

Bumrah reached the milestone mark when he cleaned up Ollie Pope (2).

He had made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018 and since then has been an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Lashes Out at Decision To Call Off Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Match, Asks, ‘Were They Waiting for the Game To Start To Come Here?'.

Irfan Pathan took 28 Tests and Mohammad Shami 29 to get their 100 Test wickets.

Bumrah is now 22nd on the list of highest wicket takers for India in Tests, the list being led by spin legend Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)