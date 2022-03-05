Mohali, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India:

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29

Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58

Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45

Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27

Ravindra Jadeja

batting 102

Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61

Jayant Yadav

batting

2

Extras: (LB-5, NB-10)

15

Total: (For 7 wickets in 112 Overs)

468

Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332, 462-7

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 23-1-86-2, Vishwa Fernando 20-1-94-1, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 39-3-152-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 16-1-65-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-1-14-0. PTI

