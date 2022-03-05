Mohali, Mar 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India:

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29

Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58

Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45

Rishabh Pant b Lakmal 96

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Dhananjaya de Silva 27

Ravindra Jadeja

not out 175

Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61

Jayant Yadav c Thirimanne b Vishwa Fernando

2

Mohammed Shami

not out

20

Extras: (B-4, LB-12, NB-12)

28

Total: (For 8 wickets in 129.2 Overs)

574

Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175, 5-228, 6-332, 462-7, 471-8

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 25-1-90-2, Vishwa Fernando 26-1-135-2, Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 46-3-188-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 18.2-1-79-1, Charith Asalanka 3.1-1-14-0.

