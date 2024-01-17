Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

India innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mohammad Nabi b Fareed Ahmad 4

Rohit Sharma (c) not out 121

Virat Kohli c Ibrahim Zadran b Fareed Ahmad 0

Shivam Dube c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Azmatullah Omarzai 1

Sanju Samson c Mohammad Nabi b Fareed Ahmad 0

Rinku Singh not out 69

Extras: (LB-9, NB-2, W-6) 17

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-18, 3-21, 4-22.

Bowling: Fareed Ahmad 4-0-20-3, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-33-1, Qais Ahmad 4-0-28-0, Mohammad Saleem 3-0-43-0, Sharafuddin Ashraf 2-0-25-0, Karim Janat 3-0-54-0. More

