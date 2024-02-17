Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of England innings on day three of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 445

England 1st Innings (Overnight 207/2 in 35 overs, Duckett 133*, Root 9*)

Zak Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15

Ben Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153

Ollie Pope lbw Siraj 39

Joe Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18

Jonny Bairstow lbw Kuldeep 0

Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41

Ben Foakes c Rohit b Siraj 13

Rehan Ahmed b Siraj 6

Tom Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9

Mark Wood not out 4

James Anderson b Siraj 1

Extras (B-6, LB-5, NB-4, PEN-5) 20

Total (all out in 71.1 overs) 319

Fall of Wickets: 1-89, 2-182, 3-224, 4-225, 5-260, 6-299, 7-299, 8-314, 9-314

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-54-1, Mohammed Siraj 21.1-2-84-4, Kuldeep Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-37-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-51-2. (MORE) PTI

