Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2021: Indian Pugilist Muskan Enters Final.

Rohit Sharma not out 15

KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0

Also Read | Did You Know? Alex Wharf, Standing Umpire in IND vs ENG 3rd Test, had Dismissed Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid on Debut.

Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1

Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7

Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18

Extras: (LB-11, NB-4) 15

Total: (For 4 wickets in 25.5 overs) 56

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56

Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 5.5-1-13-1, Sam Curran 7-2-18-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 3-2-4-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)