Leeds, Aug 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings:
Also Read | Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2021: Indian Pugilist Muskan Enters Final.
Rohit Sharma not out 15
KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0
Also Read | Did You Know? Alex Wharf, Standing Umpire in IND vs ENG 3rd Test, had Dismissed Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid on Debut.
Cheteshwar Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1
Virat Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7
Ajinkya Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18
Extras: (LB-11, NB-4) 15
Total: (For 4 wickets in 25.5 overs) 56
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-4, 3-21, 4-56
Bowling: James Anderson 8-5-6-3, Ollie Robinson 5.5-1-13-1, Sam Curran 7-2-18-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-4-0, Craig Overton 3-2-4-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)