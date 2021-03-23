Pune, Mar 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and England here on Tuesday.

India Innings:

Rohit Sharma

c Jos Buttler b Stokes

28

Shikhar Dhawan

c Morgan b Stokes

98

Virat Kohli

c Moeen b Mark Wood

56

Shreyas Iyerc (sub) Livingstone b Mark Wood

6

KL Rahul

not out

62

Hardik Pandya

c Bairstow b Stokes

1

Krunal Pandya

not out

58

Extras: (LB-3, W-5)

8

Total: (5 wkts, 50 Overs)

317

Fall of Wickets: 64-1, 169-2, 187-3, 197-4, 205-5

Bowler: Mark Wood 10-1-75-2, Sam Curran 10-1-48-0, Tom Curran 10-0-63-0, Ben Stokes 8-1-34-3, Adil Rashid 9-0-66-0, Moeen Ali 3-0-28-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)