Pune, Mar 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and England here on Tuesday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma
c Jos Buttler b Stokes
28
Shikhar Dhawan
c Morgan b Stokes
98
Virat Kohli
c Moeen b Mark Wood
56
Shreyas Iyerc (sub) Livingstone b Mark Wood
6
KL Rahul
not out
62
Hardik Pandya
c Bairstow b Stokes
1
Krunal Pandya
not out
58
Extras: (LB-3, W-5)
8
Total: (5 wkts, 50 Overs)
317
Fall of Wickets: 64-1, 169-2, 187-3, 197-4, 205-5
Bowler: Mark Wood 10-1-75-2, Sam Curran 10-1-48-0, Tom Curran 10-0-63-0, Ben Stokes 8-1-34-3, Adil Rashid 9-0-66-0, Moeen Ali 3-0-28-0. (MORE) PTI
