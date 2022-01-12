Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: 223-10
South Africa 1st Innings:
Dean Elgar
c Pujara b Bumrah
3
Aiden Markram
b Bumrah
8
Keshav Maharaj
b Umesh
25
Keegan Petersen
not out
40
Rassie van der Dussen
not out
17
Extra: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1)
7
Total: (For 3 wickets, 35 overs)
100
Fall of wicket: 10-1, 17-2, 45-3
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11-4-16-2, Umesh Yadav 7-1-29-1, Mohammed Shami 8-2-21-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-21-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-1-7-0. PTI
