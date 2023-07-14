Roseau (Dominica), Jul 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

West Indies 1st innings: 150 all out

India 1st innings (overnight 312/2)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Joshua Da Silva b Alzarri Joseph 171

Rohit Sharma c Joshua Da Silva b Alick Athanaze 103

Shubman Gill c Alick Athanaze b Warrican 6

Virat Kohli batting 72

Ajinkya Rahane c Blackwood b Roach 3

Ravindra Jadeja batting 21

Extras: (b-8, lb-11, w-5) 24

Total: 400/4 in 142 overs

Fall of wickets: 229-1, 240-2, 350-3, 356-4

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-5-4-1, Alzarri Joseph 18-2-78-1, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 45-4-106-1, Jason Holder 18-5-40-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 9-0-21-0, Alick Athanaze 16-2-53-1, Raymon Reifer 4-0-16-0, Jermaine Blackwood 2-0-4-0.

