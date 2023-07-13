Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on day one of the opening Test between India and the West Indies, here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20

Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12

Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2

Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14

Alick Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47

Joshua Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2

Jason Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18

Alzarri Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4

Rahkeem Cornwall batting 8

Kemar Roach batting 8

Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, W-1) 10

Total (For Eight Wickets in 58 Overs) 137

Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68, 5-76, 6-117, 7-124, 8-129

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-2-25-1, Jaydev Unadkat 7-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-6-49-4, Shardul Thakur 7-3-15-1, Ravindra Jadeja 11-5-24-2. PTI

