Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on day one of the opening Test between India and the West Indies, here on Wednesday.
West Indies 1st Innings
Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20
Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12
Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2
Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14
Alick Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47
Joshua Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2
Jason Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18
Alzarri Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4
Rahkeem Cornwall batting 8
Kemar Roach batting 8
Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, W-1) 10
Total (For Eight Wickets in 58 Overs) 137
Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68, 5-76, 6-117, 7-124, 8-129
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-2-25-1, Jaydev Unadkat 7-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-6-49-4, Shardul Thakur 7-3-15-1, Ravindra Jadeja 11-5-24-2. PTI
