Roseau (Dominca), Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 62

Rohit Sharma not out 68

Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-5) 16

Total: (For no loss in 55 overs) 146

Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-1-15-0, Alzarri Joseph 8-1-42-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 11-3-22-0, Jomel Warrican 14-2-34-0, Jason Holder 9

-4-13-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0

-7-0, Alick Athanaze 1-0-2-0.

