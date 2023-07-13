Major League Cricket (MLC) is yet another T20 league that is set to enthral cricket audiences. The T20 league is based in the United States of America and is backed by American Cricket Enterprises. The Inaugural season of the league is called MLC 2023 and will be held from July 14 to 31 as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). MLC 2023 features six teams, three of which are owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Six teams taking part in the MLC 2023 are- Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom. On Which Channel MLC 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Major League Cricket T20 Matches Live Streaming Online?

Teams will face off each other in a single round-robin format, with the top four heading to the playoffs. The matches in MLC 2023 will be played at two venues- Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie and Church Street Park in Morrisville. Players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, David Miller and Dwayne Bravo will be part of the MLC 2023. In India, MLC 2023 live streaming online will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Sports18 will provide live telecast of the T20 league.

MLC 2023 Full Squads

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine I(c), Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Zampa, Rilee Rossouw, Spencer Johnson, Ali Khan, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Ali Sheikh, Saif Badar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Bhaskar Yadram, Gajanand Singh. Ambati Rayudu Pulls Out of Major League Cricket's Inaugural Season Due To Personal Reasons.

MI New York: Kieron Pollard (c), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, David Wiese, Kagiso Rabada, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Behrendorff, Steven Taylor, Hammad Azam, Ehsan Adil, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Sarbjeet Ladda, Shayan Jahangir, Kyle Phillip, Saideep Ganesh, Jasdeep Singh.

San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Lungi Ndigi, Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett, Tajinder Singh, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi Le Roux, Brody Couch, David White, Smit Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Amila Apons.

Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Harmeet Singh, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Nauman Anwar, Phani Simhadri, Angelo Perera, Matthew Tromp, Nisarg Patel.

Texas Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c) Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Sams, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Dwayne Bravo, Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, Lahiru Milantha, Milind Kumar, Sami Aslam, Cameron Stevenson, Cody Chetty, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Mohammad Mohsin.

Washington Freedom: Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Moises Henriques (c), Josh Philippe, Andries Gous, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Saad Ali, Dane Piedt, Sujith Gowda, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ben Dwarshuis, Usman Rafiq.

