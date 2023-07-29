Bridgetown, Jul 29 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies, here on Saturday.
India
Ishan Kishan c Athanaze b Shepherd 55
Shubman Gill c Joseph b Motie 34
Sanju Samson c King b Cariah 9
Axar Patel c Hope b Shepherd 1
Hardik Pandya c King b Seales 7
Suryakumar Yadav c Athanaze b Motie 24
Ravindra Jadeja c Cariah b Shepherd 10
Shardul Thakur lbw Joseph 16
Kuldeep Yadav not out 8
Umran Mailk c Carty b Joseph 0
Mukesh Kumar c Hetmyer b Motie 6
Extras (LB-2, W-9) 11
Total: (All out in 40.5 overs) 181
Fall of Wickets: 1-90, 2-95, 3-97, 4-113, 5-113, 6-146, 7-148, 8-167, 9-167.
Bowling: Kyle Mayers 5-0-18-0, Jayden Seales 6-0-28-1, Alzarri Joseph 7-0-35-2, Gudakesh Motie 9.5-0-36-3, Romario Shepherd 8-1-37-3, Yannic Cariah 5-0-25-1. MORE PTI
