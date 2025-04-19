Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Mitchell Marsh c Hetmyer b Archer 4

Also Read | LSG 180/5 in 20 Overs | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Abdul Samad’s Cameo Lifts Lucknow To Imposing Total.

Aiden Markram c Parag b Hasaranga 66

Nicholas Pooran lbw b Sandeep Sharma 11

Rishabh Pant c Jurel b Hasaranga 3

Ayush Badoni c Dubey b Deshpande 50

David Miller not out 7

Abdul Samad not out 30

Extras: (LB-4, W-5) 9

Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 overs) 180

Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-46, 3-54, 4-130, 5-143.

Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-32-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-32-0, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-55-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-26-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-31-2. (More)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)