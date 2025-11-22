Perth [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Scott Boland achieved a huge milestone as he became the fastest to pick 50 Test wickets in Australia in terms of balls.

The right-arm pacer achieved this feat during the opening Ashes Test against England in Perth. The veteran took 1,639 balls to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in Australia in the longest format.

Overall, the Australian seamer has scalped 66 wickets in 15 Tests at an astounding average of 16.94, with the best figures of 6/7. The veteran has two five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer.

In Australia, Boland has picked up 53 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.47, with the best figures of 6/7. Both his five-wicket hauls and a match ten-wicket haul came in Australia.

The 36-year-old Boland also became the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls.

The elite list includes former speedster Vernon Philander, who is the fastest to pick 50 Test wickets in terms of balls. Philander took 1383 deliveries to reach the feat.

Kagiso Rabada is ranked second in the list. The right-arm pacer from South Africa took 1,548 deliveries to reach this milestone.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen achieved the 50-wicket milestone in 1,633 balls.

Waqar Younis is fifth in the list. Younis reached the 50-wicket feat in 1,668 balls. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah reached the milestone in 1,746 balls. He is in sixth position.

Talking about the Ashes opener in Perth, England made 172 runs in the first innings. Vice-captain Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 52 runs off 61 deliveries, including five fours and one six.

Ollie Pope made 46 off 58 balls, with the help of four boundaries. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (7/58 in 12.5 overs) took a seven-wicket haul. This is also Starc's best figures in an innings.

In reply, Australia were all out for 132 runs. Travis Head (21 off 35 balls), Cameron Green (24 off 50 balls), and Alex Carey (26 off as many deliveries) scored vital runs.

England captain Ben Stokes (5/23 in six overs) produced a sensational spell with the ball. Brydon Carse (3/45 in 10.2 overs) had a brilliant outing as visitors took a 40-run lead.

In the second innings, the Three Lions were all out for 164 runs. England lost quick wickets during the second session, slumping to 88-6 in 25 overs at one stage. Gus Atkinson (37 off 32 balls) and Brydon Carse (20 off as many deliveries) stitched a crucial 50-run partnership for the eighth wicket as England posted a challenging target of 205 runs.

For Australia, Boland (4/33 in 11.4 overs) dominated while Mitchell Starc (3/55 in 12 overs) and debutant Brendan Doggett (3/51 in 9 overs) also put in commendable performances. (ANI)

