Harare [Zimbabwe], June 18 (ANI): All-rounder Sean Williams on Sunday scripted history as he slammed the fastest hundred for Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Williams achieved this feat in a match against Nepal in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 as he hammered a match-winning century. Williams played a knock of 102* off 70, with the help of 13 fours and a six.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Football Match in SAFF Championship 2023: From Sunil Chhetri to Brandon Fernandes, 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For.

Williams brought up his century in only 70 deliveries. He scored the fastest ODI hundred for Zimbabwe as he broke the record of Brendan Taylor who slammed a ton in 79 deliveries.

Coming to the match, brilliant unbeaten centuries from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams help Zimbabwe begin their ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign on high as the duo powered hosts to 8 wicket win over Nepal here at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Also Read | Usman Khawaja Achieves Unique Batting Record Following Maiden Century in England During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test.

The veteran duo of Ervine and Williams put on a 164 partnership in just 125 balls to take Zimbabwe to a remarkable victory in the World Cup Qualifiers. Ervine scored 121 off 128, while Williams hit 102 off 70.

Chasing a target of 291, the Zimbabwe openers began on a positive note. Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine added 45 runs before Gumbie was adjudged lbw off Sompal Kami in the eighth over.

Incoming batter, Wesley Madhevere, then joined forces with Ervine to keep the Zimbabwe chase on track. Together they added 82 runs off 92 balls for the second wicket. However, Nepal struck back in the 24th over, when Gulsan Jha dismissed Madhevere for 32.

At the halfway stage mark, the hosts were at 131/2, with Ervine unbeaten on 62. Madhevere's wicket invited left-handed batter Sean Williams to the crease. Ervine continued his red-hot form as he thumped 11 runs off Gulsan Jha's over with the help of two fours.

Williams and Ervine then held the fort from the front against Nepal bowlers, gathering 77 runs between overs 26-35. Gradually the required rate came under six an over, and Zimbabwe assumed the driver's seat. Ervine brought up his fourth ODI century in the 38th over.

Williams brought up a ton of his own in the 44th over, with a boundary that equalled the scores. It did not take long for Ervine and Williams to guide their team home with an 8-wicket victory against Nepal in their campaign opener. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)