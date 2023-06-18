Birmingham [UK], June 18: Australian opener Usman Khawaja accomplished a unique batting record on Sunday, becoming the player with the best batting average as an opener in Tests among the ones who have opened for atleast 15 innings. He accomplished this during the Australia's first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham. In the match, he scored 141 runs in 321 balls. His knock had 14 fours and three sixes. In 35 Tests and 36 innings, Khawaja has scored 2,008 runs at an average of 66.93 as an opener. He has scored seven tons and nine fifties as a Test opener, with the best score of 195*. ‘Brumbrella’ England Captain Ben Stokes Sets Unique Field to Dismiss Usman Khawaja During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 (Watch Video).

In 62 Tests, Khawaja has 4,649 runs at an average of 47.92. He has 15 centuries and 21 fifties in Tests, with the best score of 195*. Among openers with minimum 15 innings, the next best average is by England's Herbert Sutcliffe. In 54 Tests and 83 innings, he scored 4,522 runs at an average of 61.10, with 16 tons and 23 fifties. His best score is 194. Next up is South Africa's Bruce Mitchell. In 27 matches and 48 innings as an opener, he scored 2,390 runs at an average of 56.90, with seven centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 189*.

Coming to the match, England currently has a lead over Australia in the test. Their second innings is in progress. In the first innings, Australia was bundled out for 386 and they trailed England by seven runs, who had scored 393 in their first innings after electing to bat. Australia was once at 67/3 after David Warner (9), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Steve Smith (16) were dismissed quickly. Then knocks from Khawaja (141), Alex Carey (66), Travis Head (50) and skipper Pat Cummins (38) carried the Aussies to a big score, though not big enough to secure a lead. Cameron Green Catch Video: Watch the Aussie All-Rounder Grab A Stunner At Gully to Dismiss Ben Duckett During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3.

Ollie Robinson (3/55) and Stuart Broad (3/68) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Moeen Ali picked two scalps while skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson got one. England declared their first innings at 393/8 after electing to bat first. A century from Root (118* in 152 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78 in 78 balls, with 12 fours) and Zak Crawley (61 in 73 balls, with seven fours) powered England to a huge score.

Nathan Lyon (4/149) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green got a wicket each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)